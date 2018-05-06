Last night singer-songwriter Ryan Adams covered the Rolling Stones’ Exile On Main Street song-for-song for New Orleans’ Jazz Fest. The event, Exile On Bourbon Street, took place at the Saenger Theatre.

The last time Adams covered an album in full was in 2015 when he remade Taylor Swift’s 1989, which Father John Misty then covered in part as Lou Reed. Simpler times. Adams was joined onstage by the Neville Brothers’ Cyril Neville on percussion, Medeski Martin & Wood’s John Medeski on piano, and longtime Rolling Stones producer Don Was on bass.

Guitarist Todd Wisenbaker supported Adams as the Keith Richards stand-in, playing the solos and providing backing vocals. Adams took creative liberty to turn some of the Stones classics into drawn-out jam sessions, some of which went on for over ten minutes. He skipped over “Sweet Black Angel” for some reason, and played “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” and “Sway” from Sticky Fingers as the encore. Watch clips from the performance below.