Chromeo – “Bad Decision”

Chromeo are releasing their fifth album, Head Over Heels, next month. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already, including “Juice,” “Bedroom Calling” (which features The-Dream), and “Must’ve Been” (which features DRAM), and today the Canadian synth-funk band are sharing yet another single from that album, “Bad Decision.” It’s a glitzy and rowdy track about a woman that makes David Macklovitch want to make bad decisions. In an interview with Beats 1, Macklovitch said that the song was inspired by Talking Heads, Parliament, and even Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hear it below.

Head Over Heels is out 6/15 via Big Beat/Atlantic.