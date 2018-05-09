We named Wye Oak’s The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs our Album Of The Week last month for its intimate majesty. Its songs defy conventional structure and genre, instead opting for raw inspiration and giving into sonic curiosities. Today we see the music video for “It Was Not Natural,” one of the album’s advance singles.

The Dan Huiting-directed visual sees the song through a surreal lens. It begins with Jenn Wasner sitting at her vanity, staring blankly as her reflection sings, “My foot uncovers what my heart wishes is a treasure.” She’s then surrounded by melting candles and floating silverware at the head of a dinner table before retreating to the woods and growing another set of hands.

The video’s arrival coincides with the launch of Wye Oak’s tour tonight in Asheville. They’ll be broadcasting Thursday’s show from the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, NC live from their Facebook page starting at 9:15PM ET. Watch that here at the appointed time, and in the meantime, watch the “It Was Not Natural” video below.

TOUR DATES:

05/09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

05/10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

05/11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

05/13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

05/14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05/17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

05/18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo

05/19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

05/20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

05/21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

05/23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

05/25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

05/26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

06/21 Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

07/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

07/13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

07/14 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret

07/15 Seattle, WA – Neumos

07/17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

07/18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

07/19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

07/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

07/23 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

07/24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

07/27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

08/15 Dover, UK – The Booking Hall

08/16 Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

08/17 Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival

08/18 Exeter, UK – Exeter Phoenix

08/19 Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds

08/21 Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Fringe Festival

08/22 Leeds, UK – Headrow House

The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is out now on Merge.