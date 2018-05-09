We named Wye Oak’s The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs our Album Of The Week last month for its intimate majesty. Its songs defy conventional structure and genre, instead opting for raw inspiration and giving into sonic curiosities. Today we see the music video for “It Was Not Natural,” one of the album’s advance singles.
The Dan Huiting-directed visual sees the song through a surreal lens. It begins with Jenn Wasner sitting at her vanity, staring blankly as her reflection sings, “My foot uncovers what my heart wishes is a treasure.” She’s then surrounded by melting candles and floating silverware at the head of a dinner table before retreating to the woods and growing another set of hands.
The video’s arrival coincides with the launch of Wye Oak’s tour tonight in Asheville. They’ll be broadcasting Thursday’s show from the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, NC live from their Facebook page starting at 9:15PM ET. Watch that here at the appointed time, and in the meantime, watch the “It Was Not Natural” video below.
TOUR DATES:
05/09 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
05/10 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
05/11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
05/13 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
05/14 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
05/15 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
05/17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
05/18 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo
05/19 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
05/20 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
05/21 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
05/23 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
05/25 St. Louis, MO – Ready Room
05/26 Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
06/21 Calgary, AB – Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
07/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
07/13 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
07/14 Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret
07/15 Seattle, WA – Neumos
07/17 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
07/18 Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
07/19 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
07/20 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
07/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
07/23 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
07/24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
07/27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
08/15 Dover, UK – The Booking Hall
08/16 Bristol, UK – The Louisiana
08/17 Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival
08/18 Exeter, UK – Exeter Phoenix
08/19 Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds
08/21 Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Fringe Festival
08/22 Leeds, UK – Headrow House
The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is out now on Merge.