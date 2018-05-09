FKA Twigs Reveals She Had 6 Fibroid Tumors Removed

FKA twigs has revealed she had laparoscopic surgery in December to remove six fibroid tumors from her uterus. In a message on Instagram early this morning, the singer and dancer shared a message detailing the surgery and her emotional state throughout the ordeal. In the post, accompanied by a video of twigs dancing to Janet Jackson and Nelly’s “Call On Me,” she reveals that “the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples , 3 kiwis and a couple of . a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant.” She says while dancing today she finally felt like her “strong self again.”
Lately twigs has been in the news for her creative contribution to commercials: an Apple ad featuring her dancing as well as a Nike ad that never came out. She revealed part of a new song called “Trust In Me” in a prior Nike ad that saw release in early 2017.
Read her full message about the tumors below.
dear friends,
I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus. the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples , 3 kiwis and a couple of .
a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant.
I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again.
I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked.
but… today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again <3 I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this. and with this I let go of the pain... love always twigs
