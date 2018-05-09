FKA Twigs Reveals She Had 6 Fibroid Tumors Removed

FKA twigs has revealed she had laparoscopic surgery in December to remove six fibroid tumors from her uterus. In a message on Instagram early this morning, the singer and dancer shared a message detailing the surgery and her emotional state throughout the ordeal. In the post, accompanied by a video of twigs dancing to Janet Jackson and Nelly’s “Call On Me,” she reveals that “the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples , 3 kiwis and a couple of . a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant.” She says while dancing today she finally felt like her “strong self again.”

Lately twigs has been in the news for her creative contribution to commercials: an Apple ad featuring her dancing as well as a Nike ad that never came out. She revealed part of a new song called “Trust In Me” in a prior Nike ad that saw release in early 2017.

Read her full message about the tumors below.