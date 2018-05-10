Bernice – “He’s The Moon”

At the end of the month, Toronto electronic pop experimentalists Bernice are following up last year’s great Puff EP with the full-length Puff LP: In the air without a shape. So far we’ve heard two tracks from it, “Glue” and “Passenger Plane.” And now they’ve shared a third, another new song called “He’s The Moon.”

“We recorded this song at the Banff Centre, so we were very spoiled with gear and grand pianos and microphones and wonderful people with lots of ideas. But we wanted a song with lots of space, to give room to the mood,” songwriter/vocalist Robin Dann explains in a press release. “I wrote this song about an afternoon I spent with some great friends on the Magdalen Islands, off the coast of PEI. We just wandered around. We played shoe fling. As I wrote the song it evolved to encompass some other meanings as well, bigger thoughts, but mostly I was remembering seagulls flying past my head, and grass bent under the wind, and ocean all around.”

“He’s The Moon” is appropriately placid but a little weirder than that description makes it sound, anchoring its airy abstraction with a thick, rubbery bassline that eventually blossoms into a gentle groove replete with piano, woodwinds, digital noise, and even beatboxing. Listen below.

Puff LP: In the air without a shape is out 5/25 via Arts & Crafts.