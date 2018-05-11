The Prince Estate and Tidal have announced an agreement to release an unreleased Prince album on the service in 2019. The two entities previously went to court in a dispute over the streaming rights of Prince’s vault recordings. Per the new agreement, the album will stream exclusively on Tidal for two weeks and will be available to download seven days after its debut, with a physical release planned for later that year.

Prince’s partnership with Tidal extends back to 2015, when the service debuted HITnRUN Phase One and Phase Two, though they ran into trouble when the service made Prince albums available posthumously that his Estate said they did not have the rights to.

Tidal owner Jay-Z will have a hand in the song selection for the album, working alongside the Prince Estate: “Our only goal is to share Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted. After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose TIDAL as his partner for HITnRUN Phase One and HITnRUN Phase Two, and we will continue to respect and honor Prince’s enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

A press release notes that the 2019 Tidal release is separate from the planned releases from Warner Brothers Records, Inc. Last month, it was revealed that a different album of previously unreleased material will be released in the fall.