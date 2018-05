James Blake released the transfixing “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead” in January, and since then contributed to Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead.” Today he shares a new song in collaboration with Mount Kimbie’s Dominic Maker. On “Don’t Miss It” Blake’s signature falsetto is frenetically sped-up and pitch-shifted. A sirenic cry plays overtop pianos and wobbly electronics. The accompanying video shows the lyrics being typed onto an iPhone screen. Watch and listen below.