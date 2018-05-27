Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have a history. In 2016, Minaj was featured on Grande’s Dangerous Woman hit “Side To Side.” In the summer of 2014, they appeared together on the track “Bang Bang” with Jessie J. Their fruitful collaboration will soon continue with a new song called “The Light Is Coming.” Today Grande tweeted a video of herself lip-syncing a snippet of the song, “The light is coming to get back everything the darkness stole.” Hear the clip below.

“The Light Is Coming” will be on Ariana Grande’s forthcoming album Sweetener. So far, we’ve heard its first single “No Tears Left To Cry.” Earlier this month, Grande revealed some other Sweetener song titles during her Tonight Show takeover, including “R.E.M.,” “God Is A Woman,” and “Raindrops.”

Sweetener is apparently coming this summer. Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen is out 8/10.