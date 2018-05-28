The Lonely Island will headline Comedy Central and Superfly’s Clusterfest in San Francisco in June and the comedy band is calling it their “first-ever concert.” To prepare for the show, the Lonely Island performed at the Clusterfest warm up at the Canyon at the Rose in Pasadena, CA last night in what they’ve said is their “first-ever warm up show for our first-ever concert.” Nice.

The group performed a new sports-themed song, with Jorma Taccone dressing up as Joe Montana while Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer donned A’s uniforms and performed at Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco. The Lonely Island also broke out their classic hit “Jizz In My Pants.” Watch footage from last night’s show below.