Watch Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen, & Young Fathers Play Jools Holland

There was a lot of talent on display on the BBC live music show Later… with Jools Holland last night. Florence + The Machine, who just announced a North American tour and who have already given a few killer TV performances in support of their upcoming album High As Hope, gave another killer performance. They did new single “Hunger” and unreleased track “100 Years,” backed by a string section on both songs, and on the latter they were joined by cellist Kelsey Lu.

UK pop star Lily Allen, who’s returning with a new album of her own, No Shame, next week, was also on the show. We’ve already seen her sing a heartfelt rendition of her recent single “Three,” a “Cat’s In The Cradle”-esque ballad sung from the point of view of Allen’s young child, on late-night TV. And last night, she did it again, performing it with Jools Holland himself accompanying her on piano.

And lastly, Scottish experimental art-rap trio Young Fathers, who are coming off of the release of their future-gospel opus Cocoa Sugar, were on hand to deliver a powerful, confrontational performance of their shapeshifting album single “Toy.” Watch that, along with Florence and Allen’s performances, below.