Lily Allen – “Lost My Mind”

Next week, Lily Allen is releasing her first new album since 2014, No Shame. We recently had a brutally candid conversation with the English musician, where she talked about her difficult journey since her last full-length, Sheezus, and where she’s at now. Music-wise, we’ve heard three songs from the album already — “Trigger Bang,” “Higher,” and “Three” — and today Allen has shared a fourth, “Lost My Mind.”

It’s on the more confessional side, a swirl of AutoTuned bliss and snapping beats about being so stuck inside your head that you just burrow even deeper. “I’m stuck in a rut, kicking stones/ Looking at my phone all night,” she sings. “Maybe I’ve lost my mind/ When I couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep/ And you say it served me right/ Maybe I’ve lost my mind.”

Allen has also just announced a North American tour later this year. Listen to the new track and check out those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/03 London, UK @ Mighty Hoopla

06/14 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’neuch

06/16 Ruoms, FR @ Ardeche Aluna Festival

07/27 Oulu, Finland @ Qstock

08/05 Ronquieres, BE @ Ronquieres Festival

08/11 Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

10/05 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/06 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/12-14 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/16 New Orleans, CA @ House of Blues

10/17 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/18 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

10/20 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/21 Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

10/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/24 Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/27 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/28 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre

10/30 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

10/31 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/01 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

11/03 Denver, CO @ Venue TBD

11/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex (Grand Ballroom)

11/06 Portland, OR @ Roseland

11/08 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/09 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

12/02 Milan, IT @ Fabrique

12/04 Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/05 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/06 Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/08 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda Hall

12/11 Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

12/13 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

12/14 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/16 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/17 London, UK @ The Roundhouse

No Shame is out 6/8 via Warner Bros.