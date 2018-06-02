Drake Has Met His Alleged Son Multiple Times: Report

When Pusha-T eviscerated Drake with his “The Story Of Adidon” diss track, he said all kinds of things, but one of his most damning accusations was that Drake was a deadbeat dad to Adonis, his alleged son with former French porn star Sophie Brussaux. But is that actually true?

In a follow-up report on TMZ, sources close to Drake claimed that he has actually been supporting Brussaux since Adonis was born and plans to take a DNA test to find out if the baby is his. (According to the same sources, he feels “there’s a slight chance.”)

But according to another report, Drake’s support has gone further than just money. Sources connected to Sophie Brussaux tell TMZ that although Drake wasn’t present when she gave birth, he’s been “actively involved” in their life since a paternity test confirmed that he’s the father, meeting Adonis several times and chartering private jet to fly Brussaux and her son out to be with him on Christmas.

Adonis also reportedly shares a birthday with Drake, 10/24, and uses Drake’s last name, Graham. Drake still hasn’t publicly acknowledged that he’s the father, and Drake’s camp still say that no paternity test has been taken yet.