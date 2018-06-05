You no longer have any excuse for looking disgusting at Bonnaroo. The long-running festival — which is famous for its heat, its dust, and its mud — is coming to Manchester, Tennessee this weekend. It’s got a lineup that features acts like Eminem, the Killers, and Muse. But here’s something that’s potentially more exciting than its lineup: Its new laundry service.

According to The Tennesseean, the festival is introducing a new feature this year, which it’s calling the LaundROO Lounge And Vintage Clothing Swap. The idea is that you’ll be able to drop your clothes off at this one massive laundry location and then come back later to pick them up, where they’ll be washed, dried, and folded. And it’s free, which is almost baffling to contemplate. (It’s sponsored, of course.)

There’s also the Vintage Clothing Swap. A New York vintage store called What Goes Around Comes Around that’s bringing 2,500 pieces of vintage clothes, and you’ll be able to trade your own clothes for whatever they have. The Tennesseean also claims that there will be stylists on site to “help Bonnaroovians choose a look from the LG closet that best captures their festival identity,” which sounds terrible. The used clothes will be donated to the United Way.

If the Bonnaroo people manage not to lose everyone’s clothes this weekend, this whole free-laundry thing could turn out to be some kind of festival game-changer.