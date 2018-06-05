Can You Spot Danny Brown, Tom Waits, & Father John Misty In These New Movie Trailers?

Musicians: Sometimes they act! Danny Brown, YG, Tom Waits, and Father John Misty are all making appearances in upcoming feature films, and we have the trailers to prove it.

Danny Brown and YG are in White Boy Rick, a crime drama from French director Yann Demange based on the life of Richard Wershe Jr, a drug dealer who became the FBI’s youngest informant ever in the 1980s at the age 14. Richie Merritt stars as the title character, Matthew McConaughey stars as his father, and Brown and YG play unknown roles. Paul Rosenberg, the CEO of Def Jam and Brown’s manager, shared a new clip from the movie today that features both rappers. White Boy Rick hits theaters 9/21.

Tom Waits, meanwhile, who has had small parts in a number of films, is set to appear in another movie based on a real-life criminal figure. The Old Man And The Gun, directed by David Lowery, stars Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker, a career criminal and bank robber who escaped from prison over 18 times and was profiled by The New Yorker in 2003. Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, and Casey Affleck also star. The Old Man And The Gun opens 9/28.

And finally, there’s our good friend Father John Misty. Father John, real name Josh Tillman, has a cameo in the upcoming action flick Hotel Artemis. Written and directed by Drew Pearce, who also helmed the music video for FJM’s I Love You, Honeybear track “The Night Josh Tillman Came To Our Apartment,” the film stars Jodie Foster as a nurse who runs a secret, John Wick-style members-only hospital for criminals. Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, and Atlanta’s Bryan Tyree Henry are also in it, and the Mist plays a bank robber who appears at the beginning of the movie.

“Father John Misty is one of the four bank robbers at the beginning. I made music videos for Josh, and the camera loves him,” Pearce tells Entertainment Weekly. “The movies when I was growing up, even scifi movies and stuff, there would often be a small role for [a musician]. It was usually a member of the Clash in whatever movie it was. [Or] you’d find Iggy Pop in a fantastic cameo. Alex Cox (director of Repo Man and Straight To Hell) did it a lot. I mean, don’t get me wrong, there are loads of fucking terrible examples as well. I don’t think anyone’s going to hold up Mick Jagger in Freejack as a reason to use rock stars in scifi. I just think Josh is amazing on camera, and he was up for it, and he’s also done some work for the soundtrack as well. So, I asked him, and he said, ‘Yes,’ and it was lovely to have him around.”

Tillman spoke with Seth Meyers about the role last year, and, as Pearce explains, he recorded a song for the soundtrack. That song, “Gilded Cage,” is coming out on Friday, 6/8, the same day the movie comes out. The film’s score also features original music by Cliff Martinez.

Now comes the fun part. Can you spot all of the musicians in the trailers below?

No guns. No cops. No killing the other patients. Welcome to the #HotelArtemis. In theaters June 8th. pic.twitter.com/FAOh9Yuokx — Hotel Artemis Movie (@hotelartemismov) April 16, 2018

Hint: Father John Misty appears in the background about 20 seconds in.