Stars – “One Day Left”

For many years now, the Toronto band Stars have been investing their theatrical, giddy indie pop with synthpop propulsion and shoegaze sweep. Their discography might not be the most consistent, but when they’re on, their sound can be a huge and life-affirming thing. And right now, they’re on a bit of a roll.

Late last year, Stars released their album There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light. They followed it up in March with the new single “Ship To Shore,” and now they’ve already got another new song. “One Day Left” is all about the bottom-dropping-out feeling of knowing that a relationship is over — something the band renders through pounding beats and dizzy waves of guitar. Singers Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan trade off lines, and the song just spirals off skyward.

Of the new song, Stars have this to say:

The last 12 hours you spend with someone you love might as well not exist. You are looking at a ghost. Maybe you have fucked a hundred times, maybe you just met. But if you are in love with them, goodbye hits like poison. You are in the hotel room. You know it’s almost over. You know it has to be. The city rages on outside. But in there lying next to them with all your clothes on and your bags packed, listening to them breathe, time stops. Why won’t the city have some heart and stop while you say goodbye? This song is for everyone who has a fucked up love affair this summer. It might not feel like it now, but….one day you’ll sit in a bar somewhere alone and realize; the pain was worth it.

Here’s the song:

“One Day Left” is out now on Last Gang.