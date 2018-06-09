Interpol are getting ready to release their sixth studio album Marauder, their first since 2014’s El Pintor. The new album is produced by Dave Fridmann, who is known for his work with the Flaming Lips and MGMT. They shared its lead single, “The Rover,” a few days ago along with a livestream of their press conference in Mexico City. Last night the quartet performed the song for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The performance was lit in red and black, the iconic color combination from the cover of their debut album Turn On The Bright Lights. Watch Interpol perform “The Rover” below.

Marauder is out 8/24 via Matador.