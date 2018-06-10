Watch Nardwuar Interview King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard are the latest band to get Nardwuared — peppered with unexpected questions and references, vocal tics, and plenty of gifts. The seven-piece Australian psych-rock hooligan squad, who released five new albums last year and have another full-length on the way, met up with the plaid tam-clad Canadian interview legend in Vancouver’s Stanley Park, where he interviewed each and every member of the band and presented them with gifts including an original 1965 concert poster signed by the Sonics, an original Yes program guide, a Back From The Grave compilation album, records from the Seeds, the Standells, and Perrey & Kingsley, and alternative pressings of their own LPs. Watch the full interview below.