Chvrches – “Stay” (Rihanna Cover)

Chvrches released their third LP, Love Is Dead, a couple weeks ago. During this album cycle, Lauren Mayberry has seemingly taken to covering some songs by a couple Queens Of Pop — last March, she sang Beyoncé’s “XO” and now the band’s released a cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.” (In between that, they also covered the 1975.)

Chvrches version of Rihanna’s “Stay” is based around an acoustic guitar rather than the somber piano of the original (though there’s some keys in there, too), and Mayberry sings Rihanna’s parts as well as featured guest Mikky Ekko. The cover was recorded as part of Spotify’s Singles series, which are recorded at the streaming company’s studios in NYC. Hear their cover below.