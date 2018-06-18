UPDATE: The controversial young Florida rap star XXXTentacion is dead. Earlier today, he had entered his car after shopping for motorcycles at RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, FL when two armed suspects approached him. At least one shot him and he was rushed to Broward Health North hospital, where he was pronounced dead according to the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Department, TMZ reports. The dispatch call identified two suspects, one in a mask, who drove away in a black Dodge Journey with tinted windows. Investigators say it was a possible robbery and witnesses reportedly told cops a Louis Vuitton bag was taken from the rapper’s vehicle. XXXTentacion was 20.

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The 20-year-old Florida rapper XXXTentacion has been shot in Miami, TMZ reports. XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shopping for motorcycles in the Deerfield Beach area when someone approached him and shot him. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired and that Onfroy has no pulse. The Broward County Fire Department tells TMZ Onfroy has been rushed to the hospital, and dispatch audio indicated that it was a possible drive-by shooting. Videos of the alleged crime scene are circulating on social media.

Onfroy has been on “modified house arrest” since December stemming from charges including domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, armed home invasion, robbery, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. Earlier this month The Miami New Times published an extensive feature on Onfroy’s violent history, including interviews with Onfroy and his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, who has accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. During this period of legal turmoil, Onfroy’s career has been flourishing. His most recent album, ?, debuted at #1.

A few weeks ago XXXTentacion’s music was removed from Spotify’s in-house playlists and promotions as a result of the streaming service’s new “hate content and hateful conduct” policy. It was later reinstated when the policy was rescinded amid criticism from artists and labels.