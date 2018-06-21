Death Grips shared a pretty gross new video yesterday for their latest single “Shitshow” off of their forthcoming LP Year Of The Snitch. The clip was directed by Zach Hill and Galen Pehrson and as one might infer from the song’s title, it prominently featured close-up footage of a man wiping his ass. There’s also a shot of a woman peeing.

Today, Death Grips announced that the video has been removed from YouTube for violating community guidelines. The band tweeted out a screenshot of YouTube’s removal notice which states that the video was flagged for review. “YouTube isn’t the place for sexually provocative content. In addition to this, violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes aren’t allowed on YouTube, and videos containing this type of content will be removed,” the notice reads.

Death Grips responded to the takedown by uploading the “Shitshow” video to Vimeo. You can watch it below if you’re so inclined.