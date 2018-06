Death Grips have a new album on the way called Year Of The Snitch, due out this Friday. We’ve already heard quite a few singles: “Ha ha ha,” “Streaky,” “Black Paint,” “Flies,” and “Dilemma.” Today, the experimentalists dropped yet another new track. “Shitshow” is a growling, glitchy bit of hardcore. Listen below.

Year Of The Snitch is out 6/22.