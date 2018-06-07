Death Grips – “Ha ha ha”

Death Grips have been releasing singles from their new album Year Of The Snitch, which they said would be out “soon.” Today they share a new single and the album’s release date, 6/22. “Ha Ha Ha” is sixth on the tracklist. The song is crowded. Sounds fire from all directions as Stefan Burnett says things like “I’m at glow bowl / in a wet fuck hole” and “tryna dick your mom and shit / I’ll do anal in the pit.” Records are scratching, synths are droning, guitars are echoing, and Burnett is laughing, “HA HA HA, BITCH!” Listen below.

Year Of The Snitch is out 6/22.