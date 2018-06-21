Kid Cudi, Dev Hynes, Playboi Carti, & More Walk In Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Show

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, Kanye West’s longtime creative director, was named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections earlier this year. Today, he debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton during a fashion show at the Palais Royal as part of Paris Fashion Week. And he enlisted a bunch of his contacts in the music world to help him do it.

Abloh’s fellow Kanye collaborator Kid Cudi, Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes, rapper Playboi Carti, and the Internet’s Steve Lacy all walked the runway as part of the show, Vogue reports. What’s more, Cudi’s walk was soundtracked by “I Thought About Killing You,” the opening track from Kanye’s new album Ye. BADBADNOTGOOD provided the rest of the soundtrack for the show, performing an untitled new song and covering another Ye track, “Ghost Town.”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance at the show. And, as Virgil Abloh came out after the show for his congratulatory walk down the runway, he shared an emotional embrace with Kanye. Check out some videos and photos from the show below.

Kid Cudi walking Vigirl first Louis Vuitton show via @Shift_leader06 🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/MkA0ejUHB1 — Gee (@GeeSeeGhosts) June 21, 2018

HISTORY✔️ A post shared by @ vlonevogue on Jun 21, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

Kanye, Kim, Travis, and Kylie are sitting front row pic.twitter.com/wZj3Z7qtIm — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) June 21, 2018