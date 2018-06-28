Watch Florence + The Machine Perform “Hunger” on Colbert

Give Florence Welch credit: She has reached the career stage where her presence is enough to get late-night TV producers to drape their entire sets in shroudlike curtains. Tomorrow, Florence + The Machine will release the new album High As Hope, and the’ve already put in exciting promotional performances on The Tonight Show and The Voice. Last night, they were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, our highest-rated late-night talk show. And once again, they brought it.

Welch was on to perform “Hunger,” one of the singles from High As Hope. She’s sung that one on TV before. But even if you’ve watched her do it, it’s worth it to click play and watch her, looking all billowy, whirling across the stage and throwing her hair around while belting the absolute shit out of the song. Watch last night’s performance below.

High As Hope is out 6/29 on Republic.