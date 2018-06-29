It was one month ago today that Pusha-T released “The Story Of Adidon,” the absolutely furious dis record that targeted Drake and aired out his secrets. “You are hiding a child,” Pusha famously rapped. And pretty soon, the story emerged. Drake wouldn’t confirm it, but he’d had a baby with a woman named Sophie Brussaux, a former softcore porn actress. Last night, Drake released Scorpion, his massive new double album. And on the album, Drake confirms that Adonis, the kid, is real. And he has a lot to say about his new situation, which seems extremely messy.

Drake would like us to know, first of all, that he is not ashamed to be a father. On “Emotionless,” he attempts to justify his decision not to announce his son’s birth to the world:

I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid / From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate / Until you staring at your seed, you can never relate / Breaking news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs / The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call / They always ask, “Why let the story run if it’s false?” / You know a wise man once said nothing at all

Later, on “8 Out Of 10,” he claims, via terrible pun, that he’s not a deadbeat dad: “The only deadbeats is whatever beats I been rapping to.” He also attempts to tell Pusha that he got off lucky: “Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye / As luck would have it, I’ve settled into my role as the good guy / I guess luck is on your side.”

And then there’s “March 14,” the closing track, which is a long and inward-looking verse about becoming a father. On that song, Drake raps, with more regret that excitement, about learning that he really is the kid’s father. He insists that “this the first DNA test we ever celebrated.” But he also cops to being “embarrassed” about having a child with a woman who he says he only met twice. And he raps bitterly about custody struggles — a subject that also came up on “I’m Upset.” We might as well just have a look at the full verse there:

Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That shit is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like “Billie Jean,” but the kid is mine Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / Shit, we only met two times, two times / And both times were nothing like the new times / Now it’s rough times / I’m out here on front lines just trying to make sure that I see him sometimes / It’s breaking my spirit / Single father, I hate when I hear it I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it / But this is the harsh truth now / Fairy tales are saved for the bedtime stories I tell you now / I don’t want you worry about whose house you live at / Or who loves you more, or who’s not there / Who did what to who ‘fore you got here Now, look, I’m too proud to let that come between me and you now / Realize I got to think for two now, I gotta make it, I better make it / I promise if I’m not dead then I’m dedicated / This the first positive DNA we ever celebrated / I can’t forget the looks on they faces / Got the news in Miami that we all now got ones that we raising / Tell Gelo bring some, uh, Rosé and Baccarat out for our cheers to the next generation But this champagne toast is short-lived / I got an empty crib in my empty crib / I only met you one time, introduced you to Saint Nick / I think he must’ve brought you like twenty gifts / Your mother say you growing so fast that they don’t even really fit / But man, you know, I still had to get it for my boy though, you know You haven’t met your grandfather yet, that nigga a trip / He probably coulda did stand-up / Yeah, but at the same time he’s a stand up / And that’s how you gon’ be when it’s time to man up / October baby for irony sake, of course / I got this 11 tatted for somebody, now it’s yours / And believe me, I can’t wait to get a hundred more / Sorry, I’m venting, tryna cover ground / They said that in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town / Hopefully, by the time you hear thi,s me and your mother will have come around / Instead of always cutting each other down

Heartwarming. Most of us should now call our parents and thank them for not being this self-absorbed.