Stream Kamasi Washington’s Heaven & Earth Bonus Disc The Choice

Many of us first met Kamasi Washington through The Epic, a massive, three-hour triple album of truly epic jazz that looked to the genre’s past and charted a possible course for its future. So, by his standards, Heaven And Earth, the sweeping, monumental, two-and-a-half-hour double album that Washington put out last week, was actually relatively compact. But wait — there’s more!

When fans received their physical 4xLP copies of Heaven And Earth last week, they found a not-so-little surprise hidden inside: a fifth LP. Hidden in the center gatefold is a secret 40-minute, five-track companion EP called The Choice. If you factor that in, it brings the album’s total runtime up to three hours and ten minutes, making it even longer than The Epic.

In addition to three originals, the EP features completely reimagined cover versions of Carole King and Gerry Coffin’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” and the Five Stairsteps’ “Ooh Child.” And now, even if you don’t have a physical copy of Heaven And Earth, you can enjoy The Choice for yourself. The whole thing quietly appeared on streaming services this morning, and you can listen to it below.

The new #kamasiwashington album has a 5th #vinyl disc hidden in the spine of the cover. While it pains me to cut into the beautiful packaging, it's well worth the risk. The album is amazing by the way. buy it now, you'll love it. #jazz #youngturksrecordings pic.twitter.com/4SZbRBuSqB — Til Breidenbach (@tilmobaxter) June 21, 2018

Heaven And Earth and The Choice are out now via Young Turks. Read our interview with Washington here.