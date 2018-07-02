Teyana Taylor’s Album Won’t Be Updated With Those Sade & Lauryn Hill Samples After All

Teyana Taylor’s new Kanye West-produced album K.T.S.E arrived late to streaming services after some sample clearance issues involving an unlicensed Billy Stewart sample and missing samples from Sade and Lauryn Hill.

In an interview soon after the album’s release, Taylor said that the proper version of the album would be available soon, including a cut song called “We Got Love” and the aforementioned Sade and Hill samples, which were to be included on “Issues” and “Rose In Harlem.”

But it turns out there won’t be a new version of the album after all. Earlier today, Taylor tweeted that “we ain’t getting” an updated album. “A lot of clearance issues, shit takes time,” she expanded. “At this point I will leave album the way it is & will just debut the extended records thru my visuals!”

I guess we ain’t getting one. ‍♀️ https://t.co/VBKQqYaHBy — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) July 2, 2018