Please Watch J Mascis Singing Tom Petty Karaoke To A Half-Empty Bar In Massachusetts

CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty

There are still some good things in the world, like this Facebook video captured by an unsuspecting patron of an empty-looking bar in Provincetown, Mass., when J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. stepped onstage to rip through a karaoke version of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That.” J rocks back and forth with the awkwardness of a first-time performer, but he sounds great, his gritty nasal delivery a fine match for the late legend’s own. “Life is rad,” wrote videographer Ryan Bakerink on Facebook. For the moment, we agree. Watch it below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.

Tags: J Mascis, Tom Petty