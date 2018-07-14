Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Tour Features Video Introductions By Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath

After years of drama and false starts, the Smashing Pumpkins’ much-ballyhooed quasi-reunion tour, dubbed the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, finally kicked off in Arizona this week. And apparently, it finds Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin reuniting with another ’90s rocker: Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath.

Alternative Nation reports that Mark McGrath filmed several videos that play throughout the show. In one, video, he introduces James Iha before “Blew Away,” and in another, he introduces the song “1979.” Watch some footage of McGrath’s contributions to the concert experience below.