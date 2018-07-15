Last month, Father John Misty released God’s Favorite Customer, one of the best albums of 2018 so far. FJM has already shared some great music videos from the tracklist. A surrealist hotel nightmare unfolded in “Mr. Tillman,” morbid claymation illustrated “Please Don’t Die,” and he wandered around New York streets in “God’s Favorite Customer.” Today, he shares the animated video for “Date Night.” Fellow Sub Pop signee Chad Vangaalen directed and animated the wacky, colorful video. In it, alien-like creatures are just like us! They get their portraits drawn and text about “wing boots.” Watch below.

God’s Favorite Customer is out now.