Chvrches love a cover. Before releasing their latest LP Love Is Dead in May, the Scottish synth-pop trio shared covers of Beyoncé’s “XO” and the 1975’s “Somebody Else.” Today, they covered “LOVE.” from Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 album DAMN. for the Australian radio station Triple J. Interesting choice! Watch below.

Love Is Dead is out now via Glassnote.