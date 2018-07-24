Long Neck – “Elizabeth” Video

Anyone who grew up in New Jersey will tell you that it’s the place of urban legend. There’s always something in the woods. There’s abandoned amusement parks, hospitals. There’s that long, windy road where if you cruise down it with your headlights off, a demon will appear right as you crest the top of the hill. All of New Jersey’s oddities even spawned a popular magazine series, Weird NJ, which kicked off a franchise about folklore throughout the whole United States.

New Jersey’s weirdness also served as the inspiration for Long Neck’s new music video for “Elizabeth,” a song off the Band To Watch’s debut album Will This Do?. It was directed by Lily Mastrodimos’ sister, Ruby, and it finds Mastrodimos on a bleary, late-night ride through Jersey as scary urban legends pop out of the woods. Eventually, she joins them in the forest to play out the rest of the song, and wakes up in a parked car the morning after, unsure if she was just dreaming or if monsters really do exist.

Watch below, and check out the band’s extensive upcoming tour dates with Fern Mayo.

TOUR DATES (w/ Fern Mayo):

07/28 Newark, DE @ The Temple

07/29 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

07/30 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

07/31 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

08/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Chiropractor

08/02 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

08/03 Hattiesburg, MS @ Momo’s Haunted Manison

08/04 New Orleans, LA @ Banks Street Bar

08/05 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

08/06 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

08/08 El Paso, TX @ The Perch

08/09 Tucson, AZ @ Owls Club

08/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

08/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Bridgetown DIY

08/12 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman Street

08/13 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

08/15 Portland, OR @ Black Water

08/16 Olympia, WA @ Cascadia Brewing Company

08/17 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

08/18 Spokane, WA @ Baby Bar

08/19 Missoula, MT @ Union Ballroom

08/21 Fargo, ND @ The Lighthouse

08/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Moon Palace Books

08/23 Madison, WI @ Communications

08/24 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs

08/25 Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

08/26 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

08/27 Columbus, OH @ Donato’s

08/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

08/29 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Ping

08/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

08/31 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

09/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

Will This Do? is out now via Tiny Engines.