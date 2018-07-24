Long Neck – “Elizabeth” Video

Anyone who grew up in New Jersey will tell you that it’s the place of urban legend. There’s always something in the woods. There’s abandoned amusement parks, hospitals. There’s that long, windy road where if you cruise down it with your headlights off, a demon will appear right as you crest the top of the hill. All of New Jersey’s oddities even spawned a popular magazine series, Weird NJ, which kicked off a franchise about folklore throughout the whole United States.
New Jersey’s weirdness also served as the inspiration for Long Neck’s new music video for “Elizabeth,” a song off the Band To Watch’s debut album Will This Do?. It was directed by Lily Mastrodimos’ sister, Ruby, and it finds Mastrodimos on a bleary, late-night ride through Jersey as scary urban legends pop out of the woods. Eventually, she joins them in the forest to play out the rest of the song, and wakes up in a parked car the morning after, unsure if she was just dreaming or if monsters really do exist.
Watch below, and check out the band’s extensive upcoming tour dates with Fern Mayo.
TOUR DATES (w/ Fern Mayo):
07/28 Newark, DE @ The Temple
07/29 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5
07/30 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
07/31 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
08/01 Atlanta, GA @ The Chiropractor
08/02 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse
08/03 Hattiesburg, MS @ Momo’s Haunted Manison
08/04 New Orleans, LA @ Banks Street Bar
08/05 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
08/06 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s
08/08 El Paso, TX @ The Perch
08/09 Tucson, AZ @ Owls Club
08/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
08/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Bridgetown DIY
08/12 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman Street
08/13 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space
08/15 Portland, OR @ Black Water
08/16 Olympia, WA @ Cascadia Brewing Company
08/17 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
08/18 Spokane, WA @ Baby Bar
08/19 Missoula, MT @ Union Ballroom
08/21 Fargo, ND @ The Lighthouse
08/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Moon Palace Books
08/23 Madison, WI @ Communications
08/24 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs
08/25 Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
08/26 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
08/27 Columbus, OH @ Donato’s
08/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
08/29 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Ping
08/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
08/31 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery
09/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville
Will This Do? is out now via Tiny Engines.