Lil Wayne Cancels Panorama Performance

Panorama has not been going smoothly this year. Yesterday, the first night of the New York City festival was cancelled and the Randall’s Island Park grounds evacuated due to severe inclement weather. And today, Lil Wayne, who was scheduled to perform after Cardi B pulled out of the fest, has cancelled his set too.

“Due to weather conditions, Lil Wayne’s flight has been delayed and he is unable to perform tonight,” read a message broadcast to fans through the stage’s video screens. “He was looking forward to performing for his NYC fans and plans to come back as soon as possible.”

Janet Jackson is set to headline tonight. As far as we know, that’s still on.