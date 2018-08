Mark Ronson and Diplo have released two songs as their super duo Silk City already, “Only Can Get Better,” which featured Daniel Merriweather, and “Feel About You,” which features Mapei. Today, they’re sharing their third single, “Loud,” which features Desiigner and GoldLink. It comes attached to a visual that has a ghostly apparition dancing in front of a bar to the funky beat. Check it out below.

“Loud” is out via Columbia.