Taylor Swift’s Earth, Wind, & Fire cover didn’t go exactly as planned. Not only did fans of the original song slam her cover, the co-writer of “September” called her rendition “lethargic as a drunk turtle.” Last night on the Toronto stop of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour, she welcomed Bryan Adams on stage to cover his 1984 hit “Summer Of ’69.” This collaboration seems more compatible.

“I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing,” Swift writes in an Instagram post. “Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough.” Watch the performance below.