Aphex Twin’s “Collapse” Video Pulled From Adult Swim Schedule Because It Failed Epilepsy Test

Aphex Twin is gearing up to release a new EP, Collapse. Last week, his logo started popping up on billboards in select cities around the world, and over the weekend, Warp Records started teasing the upcoming new material as well.

The music video for its title track was scheduled to debut during Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block late tonight, in between episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Bob’s Burgers, but it was pulled from the schedule earlier today.

Adult Swim SVP and Creative Director Jason DeMarco confirmed the switch-up on his Twitter account, saying that the video didn’t pass the Harding test — a popular test to determine if a video might trigger those with photosensitive epilepsy — and that it will be premiered online instead.

Which means that it looks like we’re still getting new Aphex Twin tonight, just not on TV!