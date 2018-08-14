Last week, Artist To Watch Sarah Beth Tomberlin released her debut album, At Weddings. We named it our Album Of The Week because it’s really, really good. She recently stopped by our New York City offices to perform for our Stereogum Sessions series, with a couple band members in tow.

Tomberlin started off with three tracks from At Weddings — early singles “Any Other Way” and “Self-Help,” plus “You Are Here” — and then she debuted a cover of Neil Young’s “Powderfinger,” which was first released on the 1979 Neil Young And Crazy Horse album Rust Never Sleeps.

Watch the full session below.

At Weddings is out now via Saddle Creek.