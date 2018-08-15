Maggie Rogers – “Give A Little” Video

The bright and endearing young singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers is already a newly minted folk-pop star, but she doesn’t even have an album out yet, and she hasn’t announced plans to release one. She is, however, sharing singles for that mysterious full-length, including “Fallingwater” and the shimmery, dance-influenced “Give A Little.” Today, she’s come out with her video for “Give A Little,” and it’s just as sunny as you might hope.

The “Give A Little” video, which Rogers co-directed with Alan Del Rio Ortiz, is steeped in the aesthetic of ’70s skate culture. In the clip, Rogers dances across the bottom of a drained swimming pool with friends while women dance around her. Rogers even skates a little herself, and she has fun portraying an old-school skateboarding girl gang.

Of the video, Rogers says:

I had so much fun directing this video alongside Alan Del Rio Ortiz. I was obsessed with ’70s skate culture in high school and really just wanted to have a silly day recreating my favorite scenes from Lords Of Dogtown and paying homage to my favorite Farrah Fawcett photos. Those early skate videos feel so raw and powerful, it was important to me to show that that energy could also be female. It was super special to have my two college pals, Rachel Matthews and Camila Mendes, along for the ride. We’ve been friends since the first week of our freshman year, but our schedules have gotten so beautifully and amazingly kind of crazy since we graduated a couple years ago. It was so much fun just to spend the day dancing and giggling with each other like the old days.

Here’s the video:

That Maggie Rogers will be arriving sooner or later.