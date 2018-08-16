Phish Forced To Cancel Curveball Festival Due To State Of Emergency

Phish were scheduled to put on their 11th festival, named Curveball, this weekend in Watkins Glen, located in western New York, but they’ve had to cancel the event due to the state of emergency that has been declared in the area as a result of recent severe flooding.

“With a 14 county State of Emergency still in effect, the prospect of additional inclement weather, and a mandatory boil water order for the Village of Watkins Glen issued today, Schuyler County and the New York State Department of Health are unable to issue the required permits for this weekend’s Curveball Festival,” an official statement from the New York State Department Of Health reads.

According to a post on Phish’s website, the local water treatment plant that services the Curveball festival site has been contaminated and the water is not safe for consumption, which was a major factor leading to its cancellation.

Refunds will be available, with information forthcoming. Fans that are currently already camped out are allowed to stay overnight, but the campgrounds will close at noon on Friday (8/17).

Here’s Phish’s full statement: