Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we watched the VMAs (for the last time?); we tried to look away from Nicki Minaj’s flameout; we did a Cover Story on Joyce Manor; we reviewed new albums from Ariana Grande, Jesus Piece, Ka, and Blood Orange; and we celebrated the 20th anniversaries of Psyence Fiction, XO, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, and That ’70s Show. (We also launched a new column, Breaks With Tradition, that you can check out here.) I was supposed to be on a plane to Hawaii tomorrow, but Hurricane Lane made me cancel my vacation. :'( It’s a time to laugh, a time to weep with your best and worst comments below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Tom Breihan
|Score:37 | Aug 17th
|
If you think I was under any instruction to generate pageviews by writing about fuckin Kid Rock, then you *really* don’t understand how this media shit works. I just like what I like is all.
|Posted in: Devil Without A Cause Turns 20
|#9
|blochead
|Score:38 | Aug 19th
|
My fears that she would handle this gracelessly appear to be unfounded
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Blames Travis Scott & Spotify After Queen Fails To Debut At #1
|#8
|blochead
|Score:38 | Aug 22nd
|
You know that old showbiz saying
“People simply do not like pedophiles”
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Cancels Tour With Future Amid Rumors Of Weak Ticket Sales
|#7
|BanksyWasFramed
|Score:40 | Aug 19th
|
His scams worked better than your scams.
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Blames Travis Scott & Spotify After Queen Fails To Debut At #1
|#6
|dansolo
|Score:41 | Aug 17th
|
White trash Odelay
|Posted in: Devil Without A Cause Turns 20
|#5
|David
|Score:41 | Aug 21st
|
“I want everyone to know my character. I really fought [to have a pedophile perform with me at the VMAs].” Thanks for clarifying your character, Nicki!
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Attacks Travis Scott, Defends 6ix9ine On Queen Radio
|#4
|padfoot24
|Score:42 | Aug 20th
|
I love cheeseburgers but I hate the fucking Eagles, man.
|Posted in: Eagles Now Have The #1 Album Of All Time
|#3
|cokeparty
|Score:43 | Aug 19th
|
Remember when having the number one album was because the most people wanted to hear your music?
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Blames Travis Scott & Spotify After Queen Fails To Debut At #1
|#2
|theyachtmaster
|Score:43 | Aug 21st
|
Between Takeshi and her own brother, Nicki seems to have a sweet spot for pedophiles.
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Attacks Travis Scott, Defends 6ix9ine On Queen Radio
|#1
|Looney Joe
|Score:50 | Aug 21st
|
Amazing how my respect for her has fucking plummeted
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Attacks Travis Scott, Defends 6ix9ine On Queen Radio
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|roland1824
|Score:-16 | Aug 19th
|
Whatever will happen here in 2 years or 20 years is already determined by the actual powers that be. Politics is just theater to argue over while the real ugly work goes on out of view.
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Criticizes Giuliani’s “Disturbing” Comments On Meet The Press
|#4
|lil wayne disciple
|Score:-19 | Aug 23rd
|
The whole culture vulture argument is nonsensical. First of all, a lot of rap artists flirt with country, i.e. Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd. Second, just because black people invent something doesn’t make it theirs. Do we chide blacks for using electricity or being journalists? If they use tools invented by whites, aren’t they appropriating white culture?
Also, unrelated but I’m hoping people will see this: Scott should apologize for stealing that woman’s Facebook post the other day. And offer her a book deal. The fact that everyone was decrying how they send SGum tips just shows how few write for a living. Pay your writers, pay your creatives. Or else you’re basically WikiHow or some other pos website that steals all its information. Putting the onus on her for not pitching the story… Despicable, Scott. Despicable corporate content theft. Do something original you bozos.
|Posted in: Blood Orange’s “Vulture Baby” Is Almost Certainly About Miley Cyrus
|#3
|Joshlynn
|Score:-22 | Aug 21st
|
maybe don’t call black people turds?
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Attacks Travis Scott, Defends 6ix9ine On Queen Radio
|#2
|
|Joshua Pebenito
|Score:-25 | Aug 21st
|
I’m still trying to fully grasp people and musicians characters. Like… let’s talk about XXXTENTACION and 6ix9ine. X, did a full 360, even changing the way he raps and the things he raps about, post-incident. Tekashi 6ix9ine said on the breakfast club he wasn’t aware of her age, and also noted that he was 18 and she was 14, a 4-year age difference, and that it wasnt like he was 21 doing things to a 14 year old. Now… does this excuse this behavior? Absolutely not. But for some reason, EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU WILL GIVE JOHN LENNON A PASS.
|Posted in: Nicki Minaj Attacks Travis Scott, Defends 6ix9ine On Queen Radio
|#1
|lowerguk
|Score:-28 | Aug 19th
|
Strange times when such thinly veiled anti-semitism is considered normal and encouraged.
|Posted in: Lana Del Rey Defends Tel Aviv Show
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|dansolo
|Score:16 | Aug 20th
|
Okay, Michelle, I see how it’s going to be. You’re just an insanely talented musician whose also going to stunt on every one of us who fancies ourselves a writer of some kind. Cool. I LOOK FORWARD TO LOVING YOUR COOKING SHOW.
|Posted in: Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Has An Essay In The New Yorker