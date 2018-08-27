Beyoncé & Jay-Z Stage Crasher Arrested

At Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II tour stop in Atlanta on Saturday night, an audience member managed to get onto the stage and chased down the couple as they were performing “Apeshit,” a song off their recently-released collaborative album as the Carters.

The man, 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, has been arrested and charged with simple battery, as Associated Press reports. On the night of the concert, after being apprehended by security, he was detained by police and issued a citation for disorderly conduct before being released.

A spokesperson says that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doing fine after the incident. Maxwell was treated for minor injuries.