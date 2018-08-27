“Weird Al” Yankovic Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Asks People Not To Pickaxe It

Four decades into his career, “Weird Al” Yankovic has officially Made It. Today the world-renowned parodist was bestowed with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in LA. At an unveiling ceremony across from Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, Yankovic’s early benefactor Dr. Demento and actor-comedian Thomas Lennon spoke, as did Yankovic himself.

As Variety reports, during his speech Yankovic alluded to the recent vandalism suffered by our dear president’s star: “Please don’t pickaxe my star. I know it’s all the rage these days, but that’s not cool. Unless at some point in the future, I do something unfathomably monstrous and evil in which case, sure, fine, OK, go ahead.”

Additionally, Yankovic told the story of fan Dave Rossi’s decade-plus effort to secure a Walk Of Fame star for his favorite musician. Supposedly Rossi crowdfunded the deposit fee and saw his applications rejected year after year before the powers that be decided to relent and give “Weird Al” a star. Read more about that campaign here, and watch videos from Yankovic’s speech below.

Weird Al has one request: "Please don't pickaxe my star. I know it's all the rage these days, but that's not cool. Unless at some point in the future, I do something unfathomably monstrous and evil in which case, sure, fine, okay, go ahead" pic.twitter.com/anFQn6lFla — Variety (@Variety) August 27, 2018

Weird Al talks (with heavy sarcasm) about the multi- year, (allegedly) fan-led effort— to get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “This is pretty awesome!” #WeirdAl @alyankovic @HollywoodArea @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/88Qswf1l75 — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) August 27, 2018