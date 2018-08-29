Mountain Man – “Rang Tang Ring Toon” Video

Nearly a decade ago, I saw the Vermont folk trio Mountain Man play at SXSW, and it turned out that it was their first time ever performing with microphones. That made so much sense. The trio, who sometimes harmonize a cappella and sometimes over acoustic guitar, love to keep things as bare and communal as possible. They’ve been away for a while. All three of them toured for a long time as Feist’s backup singers, and lately Amelia Meath, one third of the trio, has been keeping busy as half of Sylvan Esso. But this fall, Mountain Man are coming back with Magic Ship, their first album in eight years.

We’ve already posted three of the songs from the new album. And today, Mountain Man have shared a video for the breezy campfire singalong “Rang Tang Ring Toon.” Director D.L. Anderson has filmed a utopian vision of a woodsy party, with band members and friends reuniting to eat some food and to do hand-waving dances around a fire.

It’s an oddly lovely video, full of stray shots of a cat and a fire and a huge pile of dirty dishes. And it’s the sort of thing that might make you acutely miss your friends from college, even if your friends from college are nothing like the people in the video. Check it out below.

Magic Ship is out 9/21 on Nonesuch Records