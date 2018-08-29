The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Talks About His Fender Jazzmaster

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Fender’s iconic Jazzmaster guitar, musicians are sharing their stories and experiences for the “Offset Guitars” video series. My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields showed off his Jazzmaster collection in July, and today Fender sits down with the War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel.

“I was watching it online. It ended up getting sold, and then I ended up in the shop who sold it months later,” Granduciel recalls in the video. “I saw it on the bench. I guess whoever bought it originally wanted the birth year…it turned out to be a ’63, so they sent it back.”

He goes on to talk about forming the War On Drugs and the intimate relationship he has with his Jazzmaster. “Sometimes you have those magical connections with things. The guitar’s been around for 50 years, but it was meant to eventually end up in your hands,” he continues. “With my Jazzmaster, when I pick it up, I know I can find a way to channel whatever I’m feeling.” Watch the full video below.