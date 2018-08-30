Tune-Yards – “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (Eurythmics Cover)

Last year, Tune-Yards released their latest album, I can feel you creep into my private life, and more recently Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner have debuted an unreleased track and collaborated with Lakeith Stanfield for a song featured in Boots Riley’s Sorry To Bother You. (Garbus also did the score for the film.)

The duo recently stopped by Spotify’s studios in New York City to record a couple tracks for the streaming service’s Spotify Singles series. While there, they did a cover of Eurythmics’ hit 1983 single “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” Listen to their take on the classic new wave track below.