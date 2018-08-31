Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Woo! Then we’ll just need to get Pence. And the cabinet. And the vast majority of Republicans at the local, state, and federal level. And a number of Democrats, too. And the pervasive cultural worship of power and violence that led to the election of a strongman in the first place. And all of the institutional biases associated with our neglect of those not in positions of power. And the vast inequities that lead to institutional biases.

But hey, one down.