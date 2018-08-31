I’m supposed to be on vacation right now, but I made the mistake of listening to “Fall,” so some vacation! Have a nice Labor Day everyone.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|plastic pants
|Score:33 | Aug 24th
|
Leeching onto this incredibly astute comment to remind everyone that there is a nationwide prison strike underway right now and you should support it in any way you can.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#9
|simon t
|Score:36 | Aug 25th
|
That’s one hell of a twist at the end.
|Posted in: Sia Shares An Anecdote About Meeting Donald Trump Backstage At SNL
|#8
|Grandpa Fred
|Score:39 | Aug 25th
|
I’m much more interested in the being able to see children in the invisible world part.
|Posted in: Azealia Banks Shares Apology Letter To Elon Musk
|#7
|eastside tilly
|Score:39 | Aug 28th
|
|Posted in: Neil Young And Daryl Hannah Reportedly Got Married
|#6
|cokeparty
|Score:39 | Aug 29th
|
More like The Oh Wells.
|Posted in: The Orwells Break Up Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
|#5
|cokeparty
|Score:41 | Aug 25th
|
Azealia Banks is an intense friend.
|Posted in: Azealia Banks Shares Apology Letter To Elon Musk
|#4
|California
|Score:47 | Aug 24th
|
Woo! Then we’ll just need to get Pence. And the cabinet. And the vast majority of Republicans at the local, state, and federal level. And a number of Democrats, too. And the pervasive cultural worship of power and violence that led to the election of a strongman in the first place. And all of the institutional biases associated with our neglect of those not in positions of power. And the vast inequities that lead to institutional biases.
But hey, one down.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#3
|AmericanFoosball
|Score:51 | Aug 29th
|
Oh no! Where will I ever find another generic-sounding garage rock band?
|Posted in: The Orwells Break Up Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
|#2
|sayak
|Score:54 | Aug 25th
|
I had no idea that Sia’s brand included such prominent work to destigmatize crazy diarrhea. You go, girl.
|Posted in: Sia Shares An Anecdote About Meeting Donald Trump Backstage At SNL
|#1
|cokeparty
|Score:83 | Aug 29th
|
It was great while I never knew it lasted.
|Posted in: The Orwells Break Up Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|TheIntern
|Score:-13 | Aug 30th
|
So sexxxissttt!!!! What about girlbands wahhh
|Posted in: The Boy Band Is Changing, But The Old Model Persists For Now
|#4
|dadadaism
|Score:-13 | Aug 28th
|
It’s not her music at all… why didn’t they put out the records then? Why doesn’t studio musician 3 have 5 Grammys for one album? Why was it Lauryn? It makes no sense to me how y’all can say it wasn’t her.
|Posted in: Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper’s Accusations That She Stole Music And Mistreated Her Band
|#3
|wg
|Score:-16 | Aug 30th
|
Yeah, people in military service are awful – especially when they get the nerve to write hit songs from a hospital bed. Eww. The worst.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Staff Sgt. Barry Sadler’s “The Ballad Of The Green Berets”
|#2
|witty username
|Score:-18 | Aug 26th
|
Look, I’m no fan of Supreme Lord Cheetoh, but what even is this story? Trump asked for a picture, Sia declined, and he accepted it. Kind of just seems like an excuse to bash the man some more. Not that more bashing is uncalled for, but there are better ways to go about it than a fluff piece. You’re better then that stereogum.
That last line got a laugh out of me though.
|Posted in: Sia Shares An Anecdote About Meeting Donald Trump Backstage At SNL
|#1
|UpfortheDownVote
|Score:-19 | Aug 28th
|
So much misogyny in these posts it’s really disgusting. As if you would ever be making these sorts of remarks about a male musician with a big ego.
|Posted in: Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper’s Accusations That She Stole Music And Mistreated Her Band
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|thegildedkid
|Score:13 | Aug 30th
|
“The Ballad of Barry Sadler” would make for a much more interesting song than “The Ballad of the Green Berets”
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Staff Sgt. Barry Sadler’s “The Ballad Of The Green Berets”