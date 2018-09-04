Metric – “Now Or Never Now”

It’s been three years since Pagans In Vegas, the last album from the ageless Canadian synth-rock crew Metric. But right now, the band is gearing up for a big return. They’re currently serving as the opening act on the Smashing Pumpkins’ grand quasi-reunion tour. And later this month, they’ll release their new album, which is called Art Of Doubt. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Dark Saturday” and “Dressed To Suppress.” And now they’ve also shared a new one called “Now Or Never Now.”

On the new album, the band has gone to work with an outside producer for the first time. That producer is Justin Meldal-Johnsen, a past collaborator of people like Nine Inch Nails and M83. And you can hear some of that sense of arena-sized sweep on “Now Or Never Now.” The song stretches well past the six-minute mark, and it focuses more on guitar melodies than on keyboard ones.

It’s a big, shameless song, and it’ll presumably sound great in the arenas where Metric are currently playing. They have, in fact, been playing the song live for a little while, and now they’ve put the studio version up on the streaming services. Check it out below.

Art Of Doubt is out 9/21.