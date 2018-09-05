Thom Yorke Announces Suspiria Soundtrack Listening Parties In Cities Around The World

Yesterday we learned the delightful news that Thom Yorke’s original score for the Suspiria remake will be released as a soundtrack album, and that it includes not just instrumentals but songs featuring Yorke’s one-of-a-kind voice, like the excruciatingly beautiful “Suspirium.” Today Yorke has announced the first chance for a few lucky fans to hear the album.

The listening events will take place within the next week in New York, London, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Milan, Madrid, Mexico City, and Tokyo. Those hoping to attend one of them can enter their information here before 4PM BST this Thursday, 9/6. (That’s 11AM EDT.) Attendees will be chosen at random and notified of their selection before the end of the day Friday, 9/7.

Some relevant details: “If you are invited, you will need to show photographic identification at the event that matches the name you enter with. All playbacks will take place in the evening.” Also: “The playback is open to those aged 14 and over. If you are under 18 you must bring a parent or guardian who must be over the age of 18.”

Good luck to all you Radio-heads out there. Hope you don’t get spooked!

(Oh, and if you’re wondering, that’s Yorke with his Italian actress girlfriend Dajana Roncione at last week’s Venice Film Festival, where Suspiria premiered and Yorke was interviewed about his score.)