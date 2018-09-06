Phoebe Bridgers – “Scott Street” Video

If you follow Phoebe Bridgers on Twitter, you’ll have noticed that as of late she’s been retweeting a meme of sorts about a perceived interchangeability of female musicians. “Is this @phoebe_bridgers?” the saying goes, usually attached to a picture of something ridiculous like a glamorous dog or a rocker bird or a Lego version of Lucius Malfoy.

It’s very funny, and it’s the same sort of idea that fuels her new music video for “Scott Street,” a song off Bridgers’ debut album Stranger In The Alps. A bunch of different people don Bridgers-like wigs and join together in joyous community. Instead of coming across like a drag, it speaks to the the mutability and universality of Bridgers’ songwriting: We are all her, in some way.

The video comes alongside a new Fader cover story, written by White Lung’s Mish Barber-Way, in which Bridgers reflects on her career so far and talks about what’s up next for her. That’s mainly touring and her new supergroup boygenius, alongside Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

In between all the activity, she’s also trying to fit in some introspective writing sessions for her follow-up to Stranger: “I have a lot of anxiety related to writing,” she says in the story. “It’s really hard to be honest with yourself. It’s intense. It’s hard to include that in my day sometimes.”

Watch the video for “Scott Street” below.

Stranger In The Alps is out now via Dead Oceans. A special digital edition of it is being released on 10/2, featuring two covers and a “Motion Sickness” demo.