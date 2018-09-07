Robyn Is Casting A Video — Here’s How To Audition

Last month, Robyn released her first new solo song in eight years, “Missing U.” It’s great — it topped our best songs of the week list back when it came out — and you’d be a dummy if you weren’t eagerly anticipating the new album that Robyn has been working on and seems close to being finished.

Today, Robyn’s posted a casting call for a new music video. Whether it’s for “Missing U” or a yet-unheard track is unclear, but the posting does mention that those auditioning would be dancing to DJ Koze’s “XTC” and Tim Green’s “Cherry,” if that gives you some sense of the vibe.

The shoot takes place in London on 9/18. “We are looking for a diverse cast of interesting and expressive people 18+ years old,” the posting reads. “People who love music and love to dance in their own way. We are also looking for modern, diverse, interesting, and liberated couples and relationships.”

Now’s your chance to be in a Robyn video! Provided you’re cool enough, that is, and can get to London. Here’s the casting call: